With these photos, the police are looking for the missing Anastasia from Wesseling. © Police Rhein-Erft-Kreis (2)

The police launched an extensive search for the missing Anastasia (16) – but the youngster has disappeared. The officials are asking for your help.

Wesseling – This has been in effect since April 19 16-year-old Anastasia from Wesseling in the Rhein-Erft district missing. On Thursday evening (May 4th) there was apparently a new lead, because the police initiated extensive search measures, as if from one notification from the authorities emerged from Friday. According to this, hundreds of Wuppertal police, a police helicopter and a personal tracking dog were deployed in a forest area in Hürth, which is a few kilometers from the girl’s hometown. The young person has not yet been found during the operation – the police are asking the population for information.

Search for Anastasia: Missing teenagers still seen on the day of the disappearance

Late on Thursday evening, concrete clues about the whereabouts of the missing Anastasia were followed up, the police said on Friday (May 5). Accordingly, a forest area in the area of ​​​​the street “Am Heidenhang” and a building on Brabanter Platz were searched. A police helicopter supported the search from the air. But despite the extensive search measures, the young person is still missing and the investigations by the responsible police officers are ongoing.

On April 19, 16-year-old Anastasia had not returned home from school in Wesseling. Witnesses had seen the young people on Hubertusstraße in Wesseling that day, according to a police report. Accordingly, the missing person is said to have stayed around 4 p.m. in the area of ​​​​the OIL! gas station. According to police information, Anastasia’s mobile phone has since been switched off.

Investigators estimate that the girl could still be in the urban area. “Due to her health situation, it cannot be ruled out that she could be in a helpless situation,” the police continued. Further details about the girl’s health were not initially known.

Missing teenagers: Police are asking for information on Anastasia’s whereabouts

Anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of the young people in the case of missing Anastasia should contact the investigators at the responsible Criminal Police Office 11. These can be reached by telephone on 02233 52-0 or by e-mail [email protected] reachable. If someone finds the girl, the police ask them to dial the emergency number 110 directly.

Description of the missing Anastasia is dark blonde, slim and 165 centimeters tall. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing black leggings, a black leather jacket, a white T-shirt and purple, white-soled shoes. She had a bag with school supplies.

The police clearance rate for missing children and young people is 97 percent

At the beginning of this year, 9,300 people were missing in Germany. This emerges from data from the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), which relies on the police information system INPOL. This number includes both cases that could be cleared up within a few days and people who have been missing for years or decades. Statistically, 50 percent of all missing persons cases can be solved within the first week, including the disappearance of a young person from Bavaria in early May. Eight out of ten missing persons cases are cleared up within a month.

Only about three percent of the cases are still unsolved after more than a year. If minors are considered missing, “as a precaution, it is assumed that there is a risk to the life or physical integrity of those affected,” according to the BKA. The annual police clearance rate for missing children and young people is around 97 percent.

One of the best-known, still unsolved, missing persons cases of minors is that of the British girl Maddie McCann: the disappearance of the 3-year-old could not be cleared up in the past 16 years.