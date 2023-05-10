The police are hunting a number of fake colleagues who have already stolen tens of thousands of euros from unsuspecting motorists, especially in Brabant. At least five people are already victims. The police suspect who committed the brutal robberies, but have still not caught them.

According to the police, several men drove around in a white BMW without recognizable police stripes and flashing lights last March. Nevertheless, the victims did get the idea that they were dealing with real agents, according to a reconstruction shown in the program Investigation requested. For example, the robbers held up a stop sign – in Dutch or German – so that the mostly foreign car dealers thought they were dealing with a check.

Drivers were checked on the side of the road. They had to identify themselves, but were also asked if they had drugs or money with them. A 36-year-old driver of a car ambulance from Romania therefore became suspicious at Uden on 15 March. He said he had money with him to buy cars, but suggested showing the banknotes at a real police station. That's when the fake cops showed their true colors and the atmosphere turned. They turned out to be robbers. One of them pulled out a gun, took him out of the car and together they robbed him of 16,000 euros.

Quest

Between 13 and 15 March, according to the police, at least five people fell victim to the brutal robbers. Just like the Romanian, a number of people from Kazakhstan had to give up almost 35,000 euros in a rental car. That happened at Veghel. Here too, the perpetrators drove a white BMW. Another driver was ‘just’ pulled over and checked by presumably the same suspects. It is thanks to this check that the police now think they know who it is. The driver filmed the car they were in. With those images, detectives started a search for where else the car had been seen. They ended up at a gas station in Zaltbommel, among other places. The driver of the car is recognizable on the images, but the police do not yet know whether this man has anything to do with the robberies.