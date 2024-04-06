“Hold on. Now!” shouts a police commander. Immediately, several dozen police officers close the narrow gap that a single demonstrator has left in the police ranks, to the loud cheers of hundreds of XR sympathizers behind him. Four police officers dive on a broken demonstrator and carry the tall boy – struggling horizontally above the ground – to a waiting police van.

The rest of the demonstrators, with drums, flags and protest signs, retreat. “We are peaceful,” says a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion in a blue vest. “We don't want to overrun the police, otherwise things will definitely get out of hand here.”

Order has been restored, or so it seems: a few hundred meters further, on Zuid-Hollandlaan, a large group of other demonstrators suddenly appears a short time later. Just before the junction to the A12, dozens of activists sit on the road surface. The mood reaches a fever pitch when a small group of pro-Palestine demonstrators join in, flags flying. Acquaintances kiss and embrace each other.

Ambulance

What Extinction Rebellion announced weeks in advance appears to be succeeding: blocking the A12 again because the actions against the use of fossil fuels last autumn had insufficient effect. But an ambulance throws a spanner in the works. The ambulance that wants to pass through with the siren screaming will be allowed through according to XR's standing policy. As soon as it has passed, rushing police officers immediately fill the gap.

Protesters are pushed back, some crumpled together like potato sacks. One, later two lanes remain free for passing day trippers on this bright Saturday. Once again the police are winning the cat-and-mouse game with the demonstrators.

Last year, the Dutch right had to watch helplessly as large groups of activists walked past the police on all sides onto the highway. Growing annoyance and even anger from parties in The Hague city council and national parliament (VVD, PVV, BBB and Hart voor Den Haag) were the result. “Enough is enough”, wrote the police and the Public Prosecution Service (OM) after emergency consultations with outgoing minister Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD, Justice).

This Saturday afternoon the approach is clearly different than last year. Two lines of police officers, one of them with horses, separate demonstrators and the Utrechtsebaan. Police vans are positioned so close together that it becomes difficult to walk onto the Utrechtsebaan from the Malieveld. A large fair is taking place on the same Malieveld. That makes it difficult for Extinction Rebellion to surprise the police and enter the highway elsewhere.

Ring Road

It is the second consecutive weekend that the police have succeeded in averting a blockade of XR – although this does lead to the blockade actions being moved elsewhere. Last Saturday, Extinction Rebellion protesters tried to block the A10 ring road near the ING head office in Amsterdam. That also failed. The police had managed to prematurely track and remove cars from the road carrying activists who would drive increasingly slower to cause a traffic jam. The rushing traffic then made it impossible for waiting activists to get onto the road.

Yet spokespeople for the XR do not want to speak of a – new – failure this Saturday afternoon in The Hague. “Our goal is to get rid of fossil fuel subsidies,” says a man in a blue vest. “The road blockade is just a means for us to draw attention to this struggle. We are still annoying enough to get that attention,” he says, pointing to the camera crews everywhere. “And we keep coming back to different places,” referring to other roads in the city that were temporarily blocked by activists.

The man has not yet finished speaking, when some of the police officers sprint away. Tens of meters away, another group of demonstrators has fallen onto the asphalt, singing. A television reporter rushes over and manages to extract a few quotes from one of the activists before he is taken away.

A little later, visitors to countless news websites can determine who it is. Greta Thunberg – the Swedish leader of the international climate activist movement – hangs between two police officers with her face contorted in pain, as can be seen in several photos – she was even arrested twice this afternoon. “The arrest went smoothly,” she told the ANP a little later. “But that's not what it's about.”

At the end of the day reports the police that 400 demonstrators were arrested – and later released – because they did not obey police orders to leave. Twelve of them were arrested for, among other things, incitement and failure to produce a valid ID.