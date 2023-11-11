Home page World

A special police task force is preparing for the operation. © Cevin Dettlaff/TNN/dpa

The police and special forces have been on duty in the Milower Land community for more than 24 hours. The child and his mother are now safe.

Brandenburg an der Havel – An armed man has barricaded himself in a house in the municipality of Milower Land for more than 24 hours – there is currently no contact with the suspect. The police are still trying to establish this, a spokesman said on Saturday afternoon.

Heavy equipment from a police special operations team rolls through the town. After an armed person with a child shot at the police, the operation in the Havelland district is still ongoing after around 20 hours. © Cevin Dettlaff/TNN/dpa

The house in the Vieritz district of Brandenburg is still surrounded, the situation is unchanged, it was said. The small town is located about 20 kilometers northwest of Brandenburg an der Havel on the border with Saxony-Anhalt.

On Friday afternoon, a large police force went to the house where, according to initial findings, two men, a child and a woman were staying at the time. The trigger for the operation was a decision by the district court, suggested by the youth welfare office. Special police units were also on site due to an assumed risk to the child’s welfare. One of the men was arrested on Friday evening when he left the house armed. During the night, the mother also came out of the building to hand the child over to the youth welfare office. According to the police, shots were fired from the house. Nobody got hurt. Many details are currently unclear. dpa