From: Luke Rogalla

Capitol Police respond to an 911 call. © Ippen

US Capitol Police are on the scene in response to an 911 call and are looking for an armed person, officials said on Twitter.

WASHINGTON, DC — Officers are currently searching a Senate office building in the US Capitol. This was announced by the Capitol Police on Wednesday afternoon (local time) on Twitter. Apparently, an emergency call was received in which there was talk of a possible shooter.

“Please stay clear of the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here,” officials said on Twitter. The police did not confirm the shots. (lrg)

