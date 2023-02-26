Crime does not stop even in video games and that is why Denmark decided to implement a police squad that combats illegal online activities in this medium.

This is called the Danish Politiets Online Patrulje (Danish Police Online Patrol). Its members have the duty to ‘patrol’ spaces through the Internet; This is how they fight crimes such as fraud and even hate speech every day.

This unit has a presence on Steam, Discord and even on Twitch. Of course, they also research popular online multiplayer games like Counterstrike: Global Offensive, Fortnite And till Minecraft.

We recommend: Free Fire was used to kidnap young people in Mexico.

In the case of the last title mentioned above, they have custom avatars that wear uniforms based on those of the Danish police. But they are also on TikTok, where they have some videos and are trying to raise awareness.

Fountain: Minecraft.

As can be seen, this police team is trained to take advantage of information technology to detect and pursue criminals.

This online police unit that hunts down crime in video games came into operation in April 2022.

Among its objectives is ‘patrol social media’ and ‘engage in dialogue with children and young people in particular, prevent misconduct and offences, and intervene if committed’.

What other countries have an online police that watches over video games?

The Danish Politiets Online Patrol is not the only police force in the world that follows online activities related to video games.

In the Netherlands there are 21 squadrons that have the same objective, which began operations in 2020.

In the case of this police force, its objectives are to be in contact with young people who are active in the digital environment, entering their ‘comfort zone’ that games represent.

Fountain: Twitter.

In Mexico there is a Cyber ​​Police that investigates and fights cases of illegal activities online. But she is not specialized in infiltrating video games to face crime in this environment.

The expansion of criminal organizations in the digital environment will likely motivate this and other police forces to follow the example of Denmark and the Netherlands in implementing specialized units.

With details by PCGamer. We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.