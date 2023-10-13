The police forces from the regions of the four Dutch clubs that still play European football are calling on all mayors not to allow supporters of the Polish football club Legia Warsaw in the coming years. This is because of the bizarre riots that occurred more than a week ago around the AZ-Legia match in the Conference League. In any case, fans of foreign clubs who misbehave should be banned from now on.

