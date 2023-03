Defense Minister Iván Velásquez shakes hands with one of the police after he was released in San Vicente del Caguan | Photo: Ministry of Defense of Colombia/EFE

After more than 30 hours, the 78 police officers and six oil company workers who had been taken hostage by peasants and indigenous people in the department of Caquetá, in southern Colombia, were released this Friday afternoon (3).

They had been detained by demonstrators during a protest on Thursday (2) in San Vicente del Caguan, motivated by the alleged breach of commitments by the company with the communities in the region, such as the paving of 42 kilometers of access roads.

In the turmoil that resulted in the hostages being taken, two people were killed, a policeman and a peasant.

President Gustavo Petro stated that representatives of the Ministries of Defense and the Interior negotiated with the peasants and indigenous people and that he would speak “in person” about their demands.

Petro also sent a message to the families of the police and workers who were taken hostage and asked the Public Ministry to “investigate and identify who were the people who killed in these events, who are the killers who will have to be judged.”