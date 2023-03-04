There is insufficient protection for victims of serious crimes such as sexual offenses and cybercrime. That is because the Criminal Code does not meet the current zeitgeist, say experts. Police unions and top lawyers want to set up a committee that will review the law every year. “Perpetrators now sometimes go unpunished or receive too low a sentence on the basis of a law that is no longer good.”

#Police #top #lawyers #sound #alarm #crime #free #rein #code #laws