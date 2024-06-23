Matamoros, Mexico.- A State Guard agent died and one more was injured, as well as three criminals killed, was the result of several clashes recorded this afternoon in Matamoros.

According to the Tamaulipas Public Security Secretariat, the person who lost his life was identified as Osvaldo Gabriel Gómez Ferrusca.

No further details were given about the injured person.

The clashes took place in the western sector of the city.

According to sources from the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office, it all started at 2:30 p.m. on Rigo Tovar Avenue, when a convoy of the National Guard encountered a gray Chevrolet Thaoe truck and a chase began.

The truck finally ended up crashing into the facade of a motel and the armed civilians managed to flee.

Minutes later, another confrontation between criminals and state officials was reported on Avenida 12 de Marzo and Sendero.

Blocks later, on Avenida Leyes de Reforma and 12 de Marzo, in the Quinta Real neighborhood, an agent driving a patrol car lost his life after receiving a gunshot wound to the head, while his companion was injured.

The bodies of three armed men aboard a truck were also left at the scene, who were shot dead by state agents.