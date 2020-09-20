Interior Minister Horst Seehofer rejects a study on racism in the police. However, he is now preparing a “broad-based” racism study for society. He also criticizes the debate about the reception of migrants in Moria.

B.and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) is planning a broad study on racism in society. “A study that deals exclusively with the police and the allegation of structural racism within the police will not be with me,” said Seehofer of “Picture on sunday“. “That doesn’t do justice to the problem either. What is required here is a much broader approach for society as a whole and we are working on this. “

First of all, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution will submit a report on racism and extremism in the security authorities at the end of the month.

Five chat groups with right-wing extremist content were uncovered at the NRW police. 30 police officers have been suspended from duty. 14 are to be permanently removed from the service. Seehofer called the discovery of the chat group a “blow in the pit of the stomach”, but emphasized that the “overwhelming majority of our police officers” were on the basis of the constitution.

The exposure of the chat groups had rekindled the debate about extremist tendencies. SPD leader Saskia Esken criticized Seehofer for rejecting a study by the police in the “Rheinische Post”: “His ostrich method is dangerous for the reputation of the police.”

The entertainer and satirist Jan Böhmermann criticized Seehofer on Friday with the tweet: “Fuck it, Grandpa!” Afterwards he deleted the message again and wrote: “I tweeted three bad words about Horst Seehofer out of anger. I am so sad and desperate. “

Seehofer: Chances of asylum settlement decreased

In an interview with “Bild am Sonntag”, Seehofer said that the most recent German debates on the admission of migrants put pressure on efforts to reform European asylum policy. “The chances of an agreement have fallen again due to the debates in Germany over the past few days,” said the Federal Minister of the Interior.

“Many of our neighbors tell me: why should we participate when the Germans keep appearing as moral world champions and thus putting us under pressure.” It is difficult to contradict them. “We should not appear as Europe’s guardians, but as partners.”

After a long wait, the EU Commission presented new reform proposals on Wednesday, which the EU states and the European Parliament will then have to negotiate. “I expect a solid proposal from the EU Commission in which all the stops will be pulled out so that we can reach a political agreement on European asylum policy by the end of the year,” said Seehofer.

He also resisted criticism of the federal government’s attitude. “It must finally stop creating the impression that only those who are in favor of unlimited admission have a heart, and whoever advocates smart, considered action, and the limitation and control of migration, is a heartless monster,” he said. “I can say that for the entire federal government: We have a big heart, but we do not have unlimited opportunities to take in refugees.”

Seehofer expects a maximum of 100,000 asylum seekers in Germany in 2020. “As things stand, we will take in fewer than 100,000 migrants this year,” he said. This is also one reason why the admission of around 1500 refugees from the burned down Greek camp Moria is justifiable.