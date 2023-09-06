Police unions believe that mayor Sharon Dijksma of Utrecht should review the permit for the Smeerboel festival. This is due to several reports in which the organization ‘promotes’ drug use among its visitors, according to addiction experts. The messages have since been removed, but local factions are still calling for a ‘firm conversation’. The ChristenUnie, together with VVD and CDA, will ask Dijksma oral questions.

Smeerboel’s communication often refers with a wink to the swallowing and sniffing of hard drugs at the festival. This week, for example, a fictitious timetable was shown on which space had been made for ecstasy. Earlier, the organization hinted at the possibility of sniffing hard drugs in the toilets and there were references to ketamine and cocaine in the newsletter. Addiction experts find this inappropriate, because it makes visitors more likely to think that hard drugs are part of a festival experience. In all cases it is emphatically a joke. “You can argue with taste when it comes to jokes, but promoting drugs is something completely different,” the organization responds in a public statement.

Local factions believe that this is indeed the case and want Dijksma to enter into talks with Smeerboel. “It is shocking that on the one hand you have a zero tolerance policy and on the other hand you make jokes and thus normalize and stimulate drug use,” ChristenUnie responds to the deleted messages. The VVD advocates a firm slap on the wrist. “It is going too far to promote illegal practices with such tasteless jokes. Smeerboel must show that it takes the health of the visitor seriously.” According to the PvdA, the Utrecht festival has a point that there is a ‘certain hypocrisy surrounding the subject of drugs’. “But these kinds of jokes are very undesirable, because they normalize drug use.”

Text continues below this tweet



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Sexual assault charges against Bob Dylan dropped

‘Immediate intervention’

The police are even fiercer in tone. “Immediate action and no permit next year anyway. This immediately sends a signal to other organizers”, Xander Simonis of the ANPV police union lashes out fiercely. Colleague Jan Struijs of the NPB calls for a criminal and administrative investigation. Promoting hard drugs is a criminal offense and therefore a revenue model for organized crime. We should never tolerate this. Investigate quickly, and intervene if necessary.”

Wim Groeneweg, former mayor and now foreman of the ACP police union, thinks it is going too far to immediately take away the permit. “Strong new agreements must be made. Things are going very smoothly there in Utrecht right now. As mayor, I would really draw a tight line.” In his time as mayor, Groeneweg had to deal with a drug death at a festival. ,,That had a huge impact, and was reason for me to once again set hard rules in the permit. We should never laugh about this.”

Ruthless crime

However, you should be able to make a joke about many things, they believe at Smeerboel. Also about drugs. We like a direct approach and do not shy away from topics that play a role in our society, even if others prefer to avoid them. ‘Sometimes we are serious, but usually with a wink. It’s always obvious that it’s about humor. We don’t believe in ignoring certain topics.’ In the statement they emphasize that they ‘do not promote drugs in any way’.

Koen Simmers, chief executive of the NPB, has a lot to do with the suffering caused by drugs in his daily work. He doesn’t believe his eyes. “I know enough medical situations where people have even died from epileptic seizures or overheating. It’s not all that innocent and risk-free.” Simmers acknowledges that it is indeed ‘naive to think that drug use doesn’t happen at festivals, but there’s a difference between promoting it, because that’s what this is, and making fun of it in private. That is serious, it is not normal and there is a huge world of ruthless, tough crime lurking there.” See also HS Helsinki | Lidl's vegetable discounts are surprising - Different prices in the store and in the ad

Text continues below this YouTube video in which Jan Paternotte (D66) discusses Smeerboel

Crampiness

Even in political The Hague they can not laugh at the photo. ‘Drug use is not normal and does not fit in with a healthy lifestyle’, State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen responds to X. ‘Messages such as these reinforce the idea that drug use is normal, while the vast majority in the Netherlands do not use.’

At the same time, we also have to watch out for cramps, they say in Utrecht. “It is strange that we think it is normal to make jokes about alcohol, but that people react so indignantly about a joke about ecstasy,” says Ruud Maas van Volt, chairman of the party. However, he is emphatically against the promotion of drugs ‘as seems to be the case here’. D66, in turn, states that ‘we should not be cramped by the messages, more should be discussed on this subject’. “Smeerboel is now driving that discussion, but must be careful that it does not overshoot its goal,” adds party chairman Maarten Koning.

Taboo on drugs

GroenLinks says it shares Smeerboel’s opinion that there is a taboo on discussing drugs. “And that really does not help prevent excessive drug use,” responds Mahaar Fattal. According to her, Smeerboel already hires the services of Unity, an information agency about drugs and alcohol. “How big is the role that Unity plays there and can we expand that? And can we make information compulsory at more festivals? That is effective for creating a healthy, safe drug culture,” says Fattal.

It is important for the events industry to recognize that drug use occurs in society. “Precisely to guide safe and healthy going out. At events, this means work at the entrance, work at the first aid and guiding alcohol users and possibly drug users in their social behavior and in the event of a disturbance of public order. This Smeerboel festival has also been doing well for years,” says Willem Westermann of the Association of Event Makers. “Making jokes, like here, is formally part of free expression and seems to fit in with the multi-year communication method of this festival.” See also Football | Crushing news for Helmari: Star player Tuija Hyyry has the coronavirus

Smeerboel will take place this Saturday at Grasweide Papendorp in Utrecht. It attracts approximately 10,000 visitors.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.