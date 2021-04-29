Omar Sy, the vitalist nurse from ‘Untouchable’, alternates commercial comedies with more ‘serious’ proposals like this thriller by Anne Fontaine. The actor plays a police officer overwhelmed by his work, who is commissioned to take an immigrant to the border for deportation.

‘Captain Sabretooth and the Magic Diamond’

Norwegian entertainment for the whole family with a pirate in search of riches, a wizard who can’t stand the sunlight and an army of rabid monkeys.

The new Studio Ghibli movie and the first in its history with computer-generated images was part of the official selection of Cannes last year. Its protagonist is an orphan and capricious girl adopted by a witch.

‘Yalda, the night of forgiveness’

Iranian director Massoud Bakhshi pillars the macho society of his country with the story of a 22-year-old girl, sentenced to death by fundamentalist laws after accidentally killing her 65-year-old husband. The only person who can save her is the deceased’s daughter with the help of a television that has also been reality shows arrived.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’

Replenishment in 4K format twenty years after its premiere of the first installment of a trilogy in which Peter Jackson imaged Tolkien’s worlds with spectacularity and a sense of epic. We will see what JA Bayona has done with the same material in the series that he shoots for Amazon.