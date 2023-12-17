Police, family and colleagues have been feverishly searching for missing Thomas van Zeewijk Vink (25) in Groningen since Saturday morning. The young man did not come home after he left the KAW Architecten building in the city center of Groningen on the night of Friday to Saturday around 00.30. The search area was expanded on Sunday.
