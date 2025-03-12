More than a hundred national police and civil guards have demonstrated on Wednesday in front of Congress to protest against government plans to yield to Catalonia the powers on border control and migration. With banners against the president, Pedro Sánchez, and posters asking for the resignation of the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaskaprotesters have claimed “stop this madness” that will “turn Catalonia into a country within Spain.”

“This assignment implies much more than they are telling us. Law they intend to process says black about white that the competitions are going to be given of borders and migratory control to an autonomous police, “says Juan Fernández, general secretary of the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC), who does not believe the words of Marlaska, which this Wednesday has insisted that the agreement reached with Junts is only” a delegation “of competences, without affecting the” border control “or the” irregular migratory flows “.

“We do not believe the words of the Minister of the Interior, who also refuses to receive us. Here the government says a thing, but Who really tells the truth is Puigdemont When he states that Catalonia will assume a state’s own powers. And it is that Catalonia will become a country within Spain because we are going to be mere vases on the border, “he emphasizes.

During the protest, the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has left the Congress to greet and show his public support for the street protesters. “National security passes for not dismantling border control nor of immigration. The pact with Junts is bad for Catalonia and, of course, bad for the whole of the national sovereignty “has underlined the head of the opposition in a brief statements to the press. Vox deputy, Javier Ortega Smith, has also come out to support the claim of the agents.

“The Government is eliminating the Civil Guard and the National Police of Catalonia. We were removed from the competences of the Seprona, the competitions in ports and airports, now they take away the border … Soon there will be no symbol of the State in Catalonia “laments the Secretary General of Augc, who asks for Marlaska’s “resignation”: “We ask for his resignation for the umpteenth time, although we know that asking for the minister’s resignation is raining on wet. He is a judge and should be much more aware of what he is doing and how complicit that he is being with these measures.”

Protest of police and civil guards against Congress. Ha

In the protest, in which firecrackers have been launched and smoke flares have been lit, a cardboard coffin has been seen that symbolized the funeral of the National Police in Catalonia or A doll with Puigdemont’s face dressed in national policebetween another claiming paraphernalia.

“We concentrate to say high and clear to the government, and especially to President Sánchez, who lies when he says that the Mossos d’Esquadra are state security forces and bodies. All he is doing is manipulate public opinion For his own interest, because what he is doing is selling the safety of all Spaniards for a few votes, “says Mónica Gracia, general secretary of the Unified Police Union (SUP).

“This organic law is unconstitutional because there are powers that are very clear that they are from the State and one of them is immigration control. National security is at stake and with that it is not played. As police and civil guards we will not allow it,” he warns grace, who criticizes the attitude of the government: “The sad thing is to have a president who instead of defending the State is selling it and choppingsomething never seen in the history of this country. What happens is that we have a man who is ruling Spain from Waterloo. “

The government president and Juns leader, during a concentration. EP

In the same line, Mila Civico expresses, spokesman on behalf of Jusapol, the entity that groups Jupol and Jucil, National Police and Civil Guard unions, respectively: “We are here For the government to end the transfer of powerswhich is causing the dismantling of the National Police and the Civil Guard in Catalonia. “

Civic has also loaded Against the director of the Civil Guard, Mercedes Gonzálezthat this Monday he affirmed in the Interior Commission of the Congress that the Armed Institute “will continue to perform the same functions” that he has carried out so far in Catalonia: “We consider that he is not doing the best defense of the civil guards who are already in charge of those who would have to defend.”

In the concentration, all the main National Police and Civil Guard unions have participated and a statement against the Government has been read for “violating the laws, give to partisan blackmail and risk national security. “In addition, participants have warned that they will not stop and have advanced that, if necessary, there will be more mobilizations and protests.