Around 6,000 people according to the Government Delegation, a hundred of them from the Region of Murcia, marched this Saturday to the door of the Congress of Deputies due to the “discrimination” by the Government against police and civil guards, for whom They demanded job improvements. The protest was called by the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) and the Unified Police Union (SUP) and at the center of the claims were a 35-hour work week, early retirement like other regional and local bodies or reclassification to category B of the basic scales.

The Murcian participants got up early this Saturday to travel to Madrid and join the massive demonstration called by the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) and the Unified Police Union (SUP). A group left the community early in the morning in a 70-seater bus, joined by many other comrades who went to the capital in their private vehicles. The entourage returned, already in the afternoon, with a good taste in their mouths. The AUGC spokesman in the Region, Juan Montalbán, described the result of the demonstration as “very positive” and applauded the “organizational success.” He was also hopeful that the Ministry of the Interior would “react this week” once the streets were filled with the clamor of the agents.

Participants from the Region of Murcia in the demonstration this Saturday.



“This government discriminates against the police and civil guards”, could be read on the poster at the head of the march, in which the participants carried flags of the unions, of Spain and of the autonomous communities from which they have moved for the date. Also between whistles and sirens, some put on masks of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the ERC leader, Oriol Junqueras, accompanied by several cardboard ballot boxes, in explicit criticism of the political “cession” for the sedition reform. There were also mentions of the transfer of Traffic powers in Navarra.

“Marlaska, listen, this is our fight” or “Marlaska, resign”, were other shouts directed at Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who was disfigured by the Executive’s refusal to sit down to negotiate their labor requests. The general secretary of SUP, Mónica Gracia, called the head of the Interior a “stone wall” and stressed that the demonstration is a “wake-up call” to the Executive for “turning its back on thousands of officials who ensure freedom and security of all Spaniards.

“The Government only approaches us when it is interested in saying ‘this is my Police’, but then they leave us unprotected and eliminate the crime of sedition and embezzlement. That is this government, the one that deprives us, inhibits us,” Gracia criticized at the end of the mobilization in front of Congress.

38% increase since 2018



The protesters also called for compliance with the third and eighth clause of the Salary Equalization Agreement signed in 2018. In recent days the Ministry of the Interior has valued this same agreement and the increase in public salaries to remind that police and civil guards have increased their payrolls by an average of 38% since 2018.

This Saturday’s demonstration takes place exactly one year after the largest protest by the security forces in living memory. That November 27, 2021, between 20,000 and 150,000 people took over the center of Madrid. However, neither the reasons nor the organizers are the same as that historic march. This Saturday only two of the groups called to demonstrate – the Unified Police Union (SUP) and the Unified Association of the Civil Guard (AUGC) – against the unanimous call of all union forces in 2021.

Then tens of thousands of uniformed men protested the reform project of the ‘gag law’ agreed upon by PSOE and Unidas Podemos while this Saturday officials demonstrated to demand better wages and, in particular, for a fair pension.

However, SUP and AUGC did not have the support of Jusapol this Saturday, the platform that in the two bodies (Jupol in the National Police and Jucil in the Civil Guard) sweeps in the elections of representatives in both institutions and that made the equalization economic your down payment flag.

Without this key ally, who left their affiliates free to attend the protest, Interior officials took to the streets to denounce that they receive up to 600 euros less per month in retirement compared to the Mossos d’Esquadra, Ertaintza or the Provincial Police .