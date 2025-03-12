03/12/2025



Updated at 12:25.





The majority associations of the National Police and Civil Guard have demonstrated this Wednesday against the Congress of Deputies to denounce the proposal of law registered by the PSOE and Juns that, if approved, will delegate state powers in immigration and foreigners to Catalonia.

While Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, tried to defend the pact signed with those of Puigdemont during the control session to the government in the lower house, the main police unions and the Benemérita have gathered in Madrid’s Cuesta de San Jerónimo to demonstrate against a rule that could “put everyone’s safety at risk.”

In the call for concentration against Congress at 11.00, the dozen police organizations allude to the statements in Brussels of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in which he affirmed that the Mossos d’Esquadra are “State Security Forces and Bodies” at the same level as the Civil Guard and the National Police.

«Evidence, once again, an unjustifiable dump. If the Government wants to match the recognition of all the police, who does it in rights, working and salary conditions, and not only when it is politically suited, ”they point out from the police platform.









The pact between Catalan socialists and independentistas will also take the Mossos d’Esquadra to co -manure with the Civil Guard and the National Police the security of ports, airports and critical areas. To do this, the Catalan police will be on the border and will act to enforce the law in cooperation with the rest of the State Security Forces and Bodies.

“There is no assignment”

To questions from the press, Marlaska said Monday that he had not changed his mind because the State will continue to assume any “sanction that involves expulsion” and the police will be the one who “seals passports.” “There is no assignment in border control and neither in the control of irregular migratory flows,” he said, specifying that Catalan will not be decisive to achieve residence in Catalonia.

Vox deputy, Javier Ortega Smith, along with other members of his group, has come to the slope of San Jerónimo to show his support for the agents who manifested and has attended the media to make statements on agreement signed in the PSOE and Juns. «It is another sample of Sánchez’s betrayal to the Spaniards. One more step in which national sovereignty sells in exchange for votes to continue staying in La Moncloa ».