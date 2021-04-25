The Police and the Civil Guard advance in the investigation into the three letters with bullets and death threats directed to the minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, to the leader of Podemos Pablo Iglesias and to María Gámez, general director of the Civil Guard. The steps that are being carried out with Correos have been able to determine that the same person introduced the three envelopes simultaneously in a mailbox in Madrid, as confirmed by sources in the investigation.

The agents are trying to locate the compartment to be able to monitor the security cameras in the area and try to identify the perpetrator. In the case of Gámez, the letter arrived on Wednesday at the General Directorate of the Civil Guard, a day before the envelopes addressed to Grande-Marlaska and Iglesias at the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior.

The letters were postmarked on Monday, April 19, were collected from the mailbox by Post Office personnel and followed the usual security protocol for this type of ordinary postal mailings. They were taken in a sack to the Vallecas Automated Treatment Center (Madrid) and, since they were letters weighing more than 100 grams, they were deposited on the conveyor belts to be subjected to an X-ray scan and photographed. A common mechanism in the public company to try to detect shipments with explosives.

Investigators have monitored the images of the scanning of this type of packages last Monday and have located the three consecutive shipments of threatening letters shortly before 6:00 p.m. One contained four cartridges (which would correspond to Iglesias), the second two bullets (the envelope that Grande-Marlaska received) and the third a single ammunition (the one delivered to Gámez). The cited sources indicate that due to “an error” of the security personnel who supervised the system surveillance was not detected and identified the ammunition.

“Immediate withdrawal” of the watchman



Said area operator belongs to the company INV Surveillance, outsourced by Correos. According to sources from the public company, an investigation has been opened to clarify responsibilities, since it is a “very serious” breach of the technical specifications signed in the contract. Regardless of the final result of the investigations, Correos has requested the “immediate withdrawal” of the aforementioned guard from the service because it considers that “the image, prestige and good name” of the company have been damaged.

The Post Office Security DepartmentIn addition, it has recognized the investigators that the envelopes went through the scanner at the same time, a circumstance that shows that the three shipments were deposited at the same time in the mailbox. This fact, added to the similarity of the content of the letters, confirms that it is the same person, according to sources of the investigation.

This “error” of the scanner guard would allow to settle the doubts raised yesterday by the main unions of the Post Office in a letter sent to their president, Juan Manuel Serrano. Those responsible for the UGT and CC OO expressed their “surprise” at the fact that the envelopes with the bullets were not detected and requested information on any modification of the security operation “that had been operating until recently.”

Specifically, they demanded to know if an audit of the control processes that are currently being applied will be carried out to detect “possible needs that require new investments for the adaptation and improvement of current systems.” And they recalled that the public institution was already used in the past to “deliver personalized terrorist blows to different public figures” and that then numerous security measures were adopted to have a secure postal network.