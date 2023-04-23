Sunday, April 23, 2023
Police | An uninhabited house was destroyed in a fire in Tampere, the connection to other fires is being investigated

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
The police are investigating the fire as vandalism and also its connection to the fires in the Kaukajärvi parish hall and Osuusmyllynkatu.

Uninhabited the house was completely destroyed by fire on the night between Saturday and Sunday in Tampere’s Kaukajärvi.

The police received an alert about the fire at 01:15.

The police are investigating the fire as vandalism.

The connection to the fires in Kaukajärvi parish hall and Osuusmyllynkatu is being investigated. At this stage of the investigation, the Internal Finland Police will not provide any further information on the matter.

in Kaukajärvi the old parish house, which was no longer in use, burned down early in the afternoon on Thursday. The parish hall was almost completely destroyed in the fire.

In the night between Thursday and Friday, another fire broke out on Messukylä’s Osuusmyllynkatu, which destroyed an industrial hall located next to the train track.

