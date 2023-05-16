Police | An entrepreneur from Lapuahovi says that the police suspect him of larceny in the case of the missing teenager

The stabbing investigation is related to the video recording requested by the police. The entrepreneur in Lapuahovi says that he is suspected of stealing.

Lapua of a missing teenager Rasmus Takaluoman the disappearance case got a new twist on Tuesday, when the police announced that they had started an investigation into a suspected assault against the police.

Takaluoma disappeared last November after he was removed from the hotel-restaurant Lapuahovi as a minor.

In the press release, the police say that they have made several requests for information to various actors in the search for the missing youth. The suspected stalking concerns one of the police’s requests for information from a video recording.

“The subject of the information request had informed the police that the information in question had not been recorded. It later turned out that the information had been recorded,” the Ostrobothnia Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

One person is suspected of the crime. The police will not comment on who is suspected of the stabbing.

Lapuahovi entrepreneur Zafer Demir tells HS that he’s suspected of snitching. Demir denies the harassment and says that he has cooperated with the police from the beginning.

Demir says that after Takaluoma’s disappearance, a person came to his restaurant and asked to see the tapes. Demir was not there himself, but his staff called him.

“I said if it’s an authority, let me see.”

It later turned out that the person was not a police officer but a private individual. The individual had also recorded a video of the screen with a cell phone before it disappeared. Demir has an idea of ​​who the private person is.

“It’s our fault for not realizing he’s not a police officer.”

When the police called Demir from an unknown number the next day and asked him to record the surveillance video and send it by email, he was amazed. He thought the police had already been there.

In addition, problems were caused by the fact that Demir and the rest of the restaurant staff do not know how to record videos. Because of this, Demir asked the police to come to the restaurant and record the video himself.

A few days later, two police officers tried to record the video on a memory stick. However, according to Demir, the police did not know how to record the video. Days later, a third police officer arrived, but the recording had already disappeared from the system.

According to Demir, the recordings will be stored for ten days. After that, new video recordings are recorded on top of them.

It was reported earlier Over.

Ostrobothnia police communications manager by Mikael Appel according to the law, the maximum possible penalty for stalking is a fine, which is why the police cannot say more about the suspect.

According to Appel, no new information about Takaluoma’s disappearance has appeared recently.

In the next few weeks, the police are going to search the Lapuanjoki river, probably with the help of cadaver dogs. Appel characterizes the area of ​​water research as large.

The police have said that before his disappearance, Rasmus Takaluoma was involved in a scuffle at the restaurant. It is suspected that one police officer, who was spending the night off, was also involved. His activities are being investigated under the direction of the prosecutor.

According to Demir, the handshake in question was shown on the video depicting the interior of the restaurant.