Police | An endless bomb threat at F-Secure’s Länsisatama office

Police|Several companies have received the same e-mail message, the police say.

Several On Tuesday, the companies received e-mails, according to which explosives had been installed on the company’s premises, says the Helsinki Police Department.

The security company F-Secure reported the matter to the police.

It is reported from the police that the police have checked the F-Secure Länsisatama office and have not detected a security threat. According to the police’s assessment, the threat is baseless.

The police are now investigating the origin of the email. “The same e-mail seems to have gone to many recipients, and it doesn’t seem very credible,” states the police.

However, the police emphasize that they treat every threat seriously. They are being investigated as illegal threats.