In the Urals, police caught scammers for stealing 3.6 million rubles from a SVO fighter

In Yekaterinburg, criminal investigation officers detained two suspects who fraudulently stole 3.6 million rubles from the bank account of a participant in a special military operation (SVO). This was reported by URA.RU citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

One swindler was caught red-handed, and the police set up an ambush for his accomplice. Investigators are checking the detainees for involvement in other similar frauds.

In early July, the soldier returned from the combat zone. At Koltsovo Airport, a stranger offered to give him a ride and then took him to a friend’s place. There, the man took the soldier’s phone, gained access to his online bank, and withdrew 3.6 million rubles from his account. After that, the stranger took the soldier to a sauna. Waking up there, the soldier discovered the loss and contacted the police.

On July 4, it was reported that scammers began demanding money for the “release” of relatives of Russians from captivity in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). A fraud scheme using information about prisoners of war was uncovered in Buryatia, where residents began receiving similar calls.