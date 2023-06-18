Home page politics

Split

The LGBTIQ community is celebrating a big festival in Vienna. According to the authorities, she is being targeted by Islamist-minded men who are planning an attack.

Vienna/Frankfurt – The police in Austria According to the security authorities on Saturday (June 17), he may have thwarted a terrorist attack on the “Rainbow Parade” in Vienna. Immediately before the event, which was attended by more than 300,000 people, three suspects were arrested, state security reported on Sunday.

Pride in Vienna: Three men arrested by the police on suspicion of terrorism

The people arrested were a 14-year-old and two 17- and 20-year-old men who sympathized with the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia, said the head of the Directorate for State Security and Intelligence (DSN), Omar Haijawi-Pirchner . There were concrete preparatory actions.

However, due to the close monitoring of the trio, which had been observed for a long time, there was no danger to the visitors. Extensive evidence was seized during house searches: sabers, an axe, gas pistols, throwing stars and knives. The three suspects – Austrian citizens of Bosnian and Chechen origin – may have planned an attack “with a knife or a car,” it said.

Rainbow parade in Vienna: Festival not cancelled

As Haijawi-Pirchner told the APA news agency, the arrests were made an hour before the move began. The decision was made not to cancel the parade because it could be ruled out that the three men had accomplices. There was “no concrete risk” anymore. The suspects were therefore the focus of state security because they were active in the radical Islamist scene on the Internet.

Visitors celebrated at the end of the 27th “Rainbow Parade” on Rathausplatz in Vienna. (Archive image) © Eva Manhart/APA/dpa

“This investigation success shows once again that one must never give in in the fight against radicals and extremists,” said Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP). The “Rainbow Parade” on Vienna’s Ringstrasse for the rights of LGBTIQ people took place for the 27th time. The participants in such events in particular always represented an intense enemy image for many “Islamist or right-wing extremist scenes,” said the head of the Vienna State Police, Gerhard Pürstl. (dpa)