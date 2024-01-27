The start of 2024 for Shakira It was very hectic, not only because of her job, but because of the issue of the stalker who is around her and who has endangered her safety and that of her children.

The singer is not calm, even though the police have already taken action on the matter, and she is even less so. Gerard Piqué, his ex-partner and his father Sasha and Milan, who, according to his environment, is aware of what is happening.

There is danger

Daniel John Valtier 56 years old, was detained by the police, who listened to his version. It was learned that he sent packages to the Colombian woman's house.

He said that she was his wife, but the judge imposed a fine on her and prohibited her from approaching the Barranquilla woman and she was released on bail.

Alert

The problem continues. Despite having taken all the precautions, Shakira and Piqué are still very worried.

It is noted that even the police have told them that they have to take extreme security measures, since more events like that of the stalker may occur.

It was learned that the journalist Alex Rodriguez, who works for the program 'Let's see', pointed out that the police are aware of what is happening with Shakira and her children, but that he gave them decisive orders.

“I passed by Shakira's house. There is no longer a patrol car: there are two. I went to talk to the Miami Beach police, because I was surprised that even days later there was still a lot of security at Shakira's house,” said the communicator.

Rodríguez took on the task of investigating what had happened and found that the local authorities recommended that the Colombian take extreme security and not make herself noticed on social networks.

“We saw her at a restaurant over the weekend. She then went to a beach club called Soho Beach Club, where she had brunch last Sunday. “They have asked him for security, and in the event that this man can be released, to stop publishing things through social networks,” said the journalist.

