The United States Capitol Police warned this Wednesday of a plan by a militia to break into the headquarters of the federal Congress in Washington DC on Thursday.

In a statement, that body indicated that it had obtained intelligence information that “shows a possible plot by an identified militia to break into the Capitol on Thursday, March 4.”

“We have already made significant security updates that include the establishment of a physical structure and an increase in staff to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers,” the note reads.

News in development.

JPE