Dhe Baden-Württemberg Ministry of the Interior and a CDU member of the investigative committee to investigate the sex affair at the state police headquarters are suspected of having discredited an important witness before he was questioned. Former President of the Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office, Ralf Michelfelder, said on Monday he had learned that allegations of alleged misconduct had been spread about him in order to discredit him as a witness.

The CDU member of parliament Christian Gehring is said to have played a role. After Michelfelder’s departure, it was alleged that the former head of the LKA had not handed in a transponder from his office and other items of equipment in good time.

The SPD chairman in the investigative committee, Sascha Binder, asked the witness Michelfelder whether there had been attempts at intimidation against him, who said: “That’s my assessment. One after the other unfounded allegations were leveled at me.” When questioned, Michelfelder said that these allegations were made by Gehring. Gehring used to be a police officer, an employee of the LKA, he is himself a member of the investigative committee. On July 7, he should now be questioned as a witness himself, and then it will also be decided whether he can continue to be a member of the committee.

In addition, the former head of the LKA said that in a staffing conference in 2019 he had clearly spoken out against the appointment of Andreas R. as Vice-President of the LKA with a note for the record. R. would be a “security risk” for the police. The inspector of the police, Andreas R., who has been temporarily suspended from service, has to answer to the Stuttgart district court for sexual assault, he is said to have forced a subordinate police officer to perform sexual acts and to have abused his position of power. The verdict in the criminal trial is to be pronounced on July 14.