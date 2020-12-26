The police force of the country has been seen sharing things related to safety in public through its social media platform. People have been putting things related to how to protect themselves on their social media. But the way police is sharing information with the public, they are very happy with the people. Information related to corona or information related to cybercrime. With its special style, the police force seems to be successful every time in focusing the attention of the people.

Let’s see some such posts

Delhi Police Through his Instagram account, he shared special information with people about the Corona virus and New Normal. Through the picture in the post, it was told that before Corona, people used to sit in the metro by sticking to each other. But now, adopting the new normal, everyone will have to leave one seat and sit.

Pune Police Shared the post on Instagram account. He talked about identity through a clip of a TV show ‘The Office’ depicting cyber safety. See.

Mumbai Police Shared a video clip of a child getting a haircut on his Instagram account. In which he gave a caption, saying that all Mumbai people should behave in the same way when people do not see masks around them.

Delhi Police Added another post to Corona. A picture was put in which it is seen that someone has searched the internet on how to avoid corona. Which got the answer, ‘Staying home’

Nagpur Police Sharing a post on his Twitter account, made people aware of the importance of Corona mask. In this post, a person is seen making matches with a mask.