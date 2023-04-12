London (dpa)

The Premier League has announced that it has rescheduled Premier League leaders Arsenal’s game against Chelsea, following a review by the Metropolitan Police.

Arsenal leads the standings by six points from its closest opponents, Manchester City, who has a postponed match, and Arsenal will meet Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on April 26, and Arsenal was supposed to meet three days later, “April 29”, with Chelsea in the “London derby”. However, the date of the match was modified to take place on the second of next May, at the request of the police.

And Arsenal expressed its frustration with the decision to change the date of the match from Saturday evening to Tuesday evening.

“This change has been made, following a review by the Metropolitan Police of their position on match security,” Arsenal said in a statement.

“After working to try to find a solution with the Metropolitan Police, we are extremely disappointed with the impact and disruption this change in match will have on our fans, especially after initially agreeing to play the match on Saturday night,” the statement added.