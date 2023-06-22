The actions of the police played a role in the death of a 32-year-old detainee in Rotterdam at the beginning of June. It reports that Public Prosecution Service Wednesday based on provisional conclusions of the National Investigation Department. Police used a stun gun against the man during the arrest.

It was not yet clear what caused the perpetrator’s death. That is why the National Criminal Investigation Department investigated the incident on the basis of witnesses, camera images and the findings of a forensic doctor. On the basis of this, she now provisionally concludes that the actions of the police played a role in the death of the man. Ten officers do not work on the street for the time being and are given a so-called indoor function. This was announced by police chief Fred Westerbeke on Thursday via a comment in a statement.

Late in the evening on June 9, Rotterdam police received a report of a confused man who jumped on a vehicle. The police chased after him and used a stun gun to overpower him. Moments later, the man became unwell. Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the man. The detainee died in hospital.