The police took large-scale security measures on Thursday afternoon because they feared an attack on crime journalist John van den Heuvel. There was a fear of an attack or kidnapping of Van den Heuvel who was driving on the A2, sources confirm. NRC. The highway between Breukelen and Maarssen was closed off and Van den Heuvel is housed in a safe house on the grounds of the National Unit of the National Police in Driebergen.

A driver of a suspicious car has been arrested. The investigation is still ongoing, but it appears it was a false alarm. When asked, Van de Heuvel says that he is safe ‘high and dry’.

“It is true that there was an incident around Amsterdam this afternoon, in which my security officers followed a precautionary protocol and extra safety measures were taken. The police are investigating the incident and I have every confidence that this is being done properly.”

Police action

The police closed off the A2 between Breukelen and Maarssen between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to apprehend the suspect. According to the Amsterdam broadcaster AT5 A long chase preceded the deposition, which started in Amsterdam. The police are said to have been assisted by a police helicopter. The highway has since been reopened.