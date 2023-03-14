The police find a 911 GTS thanks to the use of Apple products.

Technology is meaningless these days. In some cases you can do something really cool with the same invention and something really scary at the same time. Just think of Apple’s AirTag. Super handy to find your key. But now imagine a pair of AirTags in combination with Tom Egbers or Jack van Gelder.

Then it suddenly becomes very scary. As a NOS employee you would be stalked all the time by the overripe presenters who have put an AirTag in your back pocket. That’s not a pleasant thought, is it?

But we also have a nice one feel-good story for you. Of course there will be no NOS Sport presenter in that. And, no, it is the former owner of a Peugeot 3008. This otherwise nameless and anonymous owner’s French pride was recently stolen.

As a result, he decided to keep an AirTag in his Peugeot from now on. Handy, because the Peugeot 3008 was stolen again. This time he could simply file a report and show the police where the car was.

Police Accidentally Find 911!

But it gets even better. The police drove to the location. There they not only found the thieves, but also other stolen goods. What about a Porsche 911? Not just any car, but a Carrera 4 GTS of the 991 generation. The Peugeot – for which the police initially came – had already been partially dismantled.

The suspects were arrested by the police, but have since been released. If the VVD hears about this, they will be ashamed of it. That is not to say that the thieves in question get off easily. They still have to answer to a judge.

Photo credits: Police Base Team Kerkrade

