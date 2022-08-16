Police | Abuse in the parking lot in Oulu – with a bladed weapon

The assault happened at half past eleven in the evening.

Oulu An assault with a bladed weapon took place in Tuira on Monday evening, the police informs.

According to the police, the assault took place in the parking lot at half past eleven in the evening.

A criminal complaint has been filed. The police will not comment at this stage on how many people have been involved in the case or how many victims there are.

The incident required several police patrols to the scene.