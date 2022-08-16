Tuesday, August 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police | Abuse in the parking lot in Oulu – with a bladed weapon

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2022
in World Europe
0

The assault happened at half past eleven in the evening.

Oulu An assault with a bladed weapon took place in Tuira on Monday evening, the police informs.

According to the police, the assault took place in the parking lot at half past eleven in the evening.

A criminal complaint has been filed. The police will not comment at this stage on how many people have been involved in the case or how many victims there are.

The incident required several police patrols to the scene.

#Police #Abuse #parking #lot #Oulu #bladed #weapon

See also  HS Vantaa Paula Holopainen got a home that was like a jealous lottery win - At the time, she didn't know what kind of crowd would break in there repeatedly.
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Egan Bernal: moving message from his mother for the return to competition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.