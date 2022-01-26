Police A young girl was stabbed in Kuopio on Saturday, and bus passengers were also hit with a blade gun – one young prisoner suspected of attempted murder

Another suspect has been released and police are still investigating his involvement in the incident. He is a minor but over 15 years old, police say.

Northern Savonia the district court has detained an adult for probable reasons on suspicion of attempted murder, the Eastern Finland Police Department informs.

This is a Saturday case where a young girl was stabbed in a private apartment in Kuopio. The suspects had time to leave the scene and fled the local bus.

The victim of the attempted homicide in the apartment has received treatment and is not in danger of death, police said in a statement.

Police are still investigating the involvement of another suspect in the incident. He has been released and is a minor but over 15 years old. Police previously described both factors as young girls.

As a venue The former private apartment is located in the center of Kuopio. The suspect in the apartment unexpectedly hit the plaintiff with a blade gun in the back, after which the persons in the apartment and the suspects left the apartment.

Another suspect has filmed a video after the incident and shared this, police said. The video has been seized by police.

A neighbor living in the same apartment building also joined the chain of events. He had heard the noise from the stairwell, went to look at the situation and asked about the reason for the noise, police say.

A neighbor had been hit in the face area in this connection. He was not seriously injured, according to police.

Suspects boarded a 4-line bus for local traffic in the center of Kuopio, where, according to the police, they were nervous about the two boys sitting in the back.

“One of the suspects had taken up a blade and tried to hit the boys with a blade. The boys managed to dodge the attacks and got the author out of the blade, ”the press release says.

According to the police, the suspects left the bus at the shopping center in Saarijärvi.

Police said on Saturday they were investigating the matter as an aggravated assault attempt in addition to the attempted murder.