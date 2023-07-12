Police | A worrying phenomenon is spreading in Tiktok – the police have started a preliminary investigation

The police have started a preliminary investigation into a case in which a middle-aged person photographs young people on Tiktok and asks them for donations.

11.7. 16:00 | Updated 16:32

Hundreds of young people are following an adult making sexual live broadcasts on Tiktok, the police in East Uusimaa informs.

In the past week alone, four reports were made to the police about the person in question. In addition, the police have received information about the phenomenon from the youth service and from organizations working for young people on social media.

According to the police, it is a 50-year-old person who, in addition to himself, is filming the young people directly visible in the background on Tiktok. According to the information received by the police, young people also buy goods for the person making the shipment and pay for them with the Mobilepay application. In this way, the person gets access to young people’s contact information, such as names and contact information.

About the case a preliminary investigation has been started, which the police will not comment on at this stage.

In the release, the crime commissioner of the police department’s preventive unit Asko Sartanen urges guardians to monitor what the young person does on the Internet.

“The guardians of young people should monitor the situation and, if possible, pay attention if, for example, money has been transferred from their own young people’s bank accounts to an unknown person,” says Sartanen.

Correction 12.7. 4.32 pm: Corrected the name of the Crime Commissioner of the Preventive Unit. The crime commissioner’s name is Asko Sartanen, not Arto Sartanen, as was claimed earlier in the story.