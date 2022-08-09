Police | A wartime grenade was cleared on the shore of Hanko Casino

Civilian divers found a wartime grenade in the waters of Hanko, which was cleared and moved on Tuesday.

Defense forces moved and cleared a wartime grenade from the sea in Hanko on Tuesday. According to the Länsi-Uusimaa police, the clearing was carried out as planned and successfully.

Clearing was done on the south side of Itäsatama.

The clearing operation started at eight in the morning, and it continued until the afternoon. During the clearing, the police restricted the movement of people in the water and near the beach. People were prevented from entering the waters of nearby beaches, and boat traffic was also restricted.

After four in the afternoon, the police said that it is safe to move around in the area again.

In addition to the police, the water area was monitored by the Finnish Defense Forces and the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard.