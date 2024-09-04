Police | A teenager was shot at a school in Sweden

Police|The shooting victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. According to the police, he was conscious and able to speak.

Teenagers a child has been shot at a school in Trånsund, Sweden, in the municipality of Huddingen, Swedish media reports. Huddingen is located near Stockholm.

The shooting victim has been taken to the hospital by ambulance. According to police, the victim was conscious and able to speak when officers arrived.

The police have arrested one person on suspicion of attempted murder.

Swedish public broadcasting company SVTthe shooting took place inside the school. According to Aftonbladet, the shooting took place at the school in the toilets.

The municipality of Huddingen said at the beginning in its announcement that the child had been shot with an air gun. Later, however, it specified that this is uncertain information for the time being, SVT says.

According to the police, there were no other people nearby at the time of the incident.

The shooting happened around 9:30 in the morning at the elementary school, which has about 700 students, SVT says.