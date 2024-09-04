Wednesday, September 4, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police | A teenager was shot at a school in Sweden

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 4, 2024
in World Europe
0
Police | A teenager was shot at a school in Sweden
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. According to the police, he was conscious and able to speak.

Teenagers a child has been shot at a school in Trånsund, Sweden, in the municipality of Huddingen, Swedish media reports. Huddingen is located near Stockholm.

The shooting victim has been taken to the hospital by ambulance. According to police, the victim was conscious and able to speak when officers arrived.

The police have arrested one person on suspicion of attempted murder.

Swedish public broadcasting company SVTthe shooting took place inside the school. According to Aftonbladet, the shooting took place at the school in the toilets.

The municipality of Huddingen said at the beginning in its announcement that the child had been shot with an air gun. Later, however, it specified that this is uncertain information for the time being, SVT says.

According to the police, there were no other people nearby at the time of the incident.

The shooting happened around 9:30 in the morning at the elementary school, which has about 700 students, SVT says.

#Police #teenager #shot #school #Sweden

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]