Police | A police operation is underway in Vihti

Police|Länsi-Uusimaa police confirm to HS that a police operation is underway.

26.8. 23:51

A police operation is underway in Ojakkala, according to the police department of Länsi-Uusimaa late on Monday evening. The police are not saying more about the operation at this stage.

Having told about it MTV News according to the police described the operation as “big” and it is the task of several patrols.

The rescue service also confirmed to MTV Uutis that it has had a first aid mission in Ojakkala.