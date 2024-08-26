Monday, August 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police | A police operation is underway in Vihti

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2024
in World Europe
0
Police | A police operation is underway in Vihti
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Länsi-Uusimaa police confirm to HS that a police operation is underway.

I got married A police operation is underway in Ojakkala, according to the police department of Länsi-Uusimaa late on Monday evening. The police are not saying more about the operation at this stage.

Having told about it MTV News according to the police described the operation as “big” and it is the task of several patrols.

The rescue service also confirmed to MTV Uutis that it has had a first aid mission in Ojakkala.

#Police #police #operation #underway #Vihti

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]