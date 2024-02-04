Police | A police operation is underway in Kampi, Helsinki

According to MTV Uutinen, it is a review task.

in Helsinki A police operation is underway in the Kamppi district. He was the first to tell about it Evening News.

The operation is confirmed to HS from the police command center. There are several police patrols.

MTV News according to which it would be a review task.

According to Ilta-Sanomi, the operation is underway on Ruoholahdenkatu. The police tell IS that there is no immediate danger from the situation at the moment.