Friday, July 19, 2024
Police | A police mission on Helsinki’s Albertinkatu, several patrols on site

July 19, 2024
Police | A police mission on Helsinki's Albertinkatu, several patrols on site
It is about a task aimed at the spirit and health of the individual.

Helsinki A police mission is underway on Albertinkatu. There are several police patrols.

It is about a task aimed at the life and health of an individual, says the communication of the Helsinki police. According to the police, there is no immediate danger to bystanders from the situation.

Albertinkatu is partially closed due to police work.

The police will not comment further on the matter for the time being.

The news is updated.

