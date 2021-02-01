Police A pharmacy was robbed in Tikkurila, Vantaa, a steel weapon was found in the possession of the arrested man

The suspect stole drugs from the pharmacy.

1.2. 14:23

Vantaa The pharmacy located in Tikkurila on Kielotie was robbed on Monday morning, the police of Eastern Uusimaa inform.

The pharmacy was looted by verbal threats, but a suspected perpetrator was also found in possession of a steel weapon. The suspect robbed the pharmacy of drugs.

Police were assigned to a pharmacy on Kielotie at about 10 a.m. Monday morning. Several patrols of the Eastern Uusimaa police took part in the task, the police are told.

According to information received by the police, a man who had indicated that he was in possession of explosives had gone to the pharmacy and threatened to blow up the pharmacy. While the patrols were on their way to the destination, new information came from the pharmacy that the man had already left the pharmacy and gone to a nearby service room.

When the first patrol of the police arrived on the scene, the service room became a man suitable for the signs and the police arrested the man. No explosives were found in the suspect’s possession.

“No explosives were found in the man’s possession, but a steel weapon and narcotic drugs seized from a pharmacy were found in his possession. A criminal report on the incident has been registered with the police under the title aggravated robbery. The criminal name can still be clarified during the preliminary investigation, ”says the case investigation director, the crime commissioner Timo Luoto in a police bulletin.

The suspect is in police custody.