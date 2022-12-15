Police | A person went on a rampage with a knife at the Puhos shopping center

The police arrested one person at the shopping center on suspicion of attempted aggravated assault.

Helsinki the police had a police operation at the Puhos shopping center in Vartiokylä on Thursday a little before 9 pm.

The police received a report around 9:30 a.m. about a fight between several people at the shopping center. Several police patrols went to the shopping center.

“Very quickly it became clear that one person had gone on a rampage in the shopping center with a knife on display. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted aggravated assault,” inspector Timo Viipuri told HS.

