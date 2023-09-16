Police | A person died at an indoor shooting range in Tampere

The police received a report of a firearms accident via the emergency center on Friday at approximately 8:45 p.m.

One a person died in an accident at the indoor shooting range in Tampere on Friday evening, says the Police Department of Inner Finland.

The police received a report of a firearms accident via the emergency center at around 20:45. They tried to revive the person, but he died at the scene, says the police.

The police have started investigating the cause of death, and no crime is suspected in the case.

Finding out the cause of death is confidential information according to the law, so the police will not provide any further information on the matter.