Friday, March 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police | A person armed with a bullet gun caused a police operation in Kallio

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Police | A person armed with a bullet gun caused a police operation in Kallio

Helsinki in the afternoon, around 5 pm, the police received a report via the emergency center about a person who had possibly gone to a private apartment in Helsinki’s Kallio on the Second line with a gun.

The person who entered the apartment was in possession of a pellet gun, the police said on Twitter.

Several patrols were there to investigate the matter.

The police caught up with the person at around 7 p.m. and the situation ended peacefully, the police say.


#Police #person #armed #bullet #gun #caused #police #operation #Kallio

See also  Mines | Terrafame starts producing uranium for nuclear power fuel - operations will start soon
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Will Hogwarts Legacy 2 happen? A clue comes from Warner

Will Hogwarts Legacy 2 happen? A clue comes from Warner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result