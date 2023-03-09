Police | A person armed with a bullet gun caused a police operation in Kallio

Helsinki in the afternoon, around 5 pm, the police received a report via the emergency center about a person who had possibly gone to a private apartment in Helsinki’s Kallio on the Second line with a gun.

The person who entered the apartment was in possession of a pellet gun, the police said on Twitter.

Several patrols were there to investigate the matter.

The police caught up with the person at around 7 p.m. and the situation ended peacefully, the police say.