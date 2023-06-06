Police | A mysterious sound surprised outdoor enthusiasts in Helsinki’s Central Park: “Loud bang”

The mounted police found out where the sound that resembled the shot of a shotgun came from. It remained a mystery.

Helsinki People walking in Central Park on Tuesday evening were surprised by a strange mysterious sound.

One of the wonderers was a journalist from Helsingin Sanomat Emil Elo. He was walking his dog in Keskuspuisto when suddenly a “loud bang” was heard.

According to Elo, the sound resembled a shot from a shotgun, and it also piqued the interest of the police.

“They also asked me if I saw anything and where the shot came from.”

Helsinki the police confirm that there was an operation in Keskuspuisto on Tuesday evening, in which mounted police officers participated.

The police talked to people outside and searched for the source of the sound for some time without success. No indications of a shooting, for example, were found.

The loud bang remained a mystery for now.