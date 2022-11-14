Police | A man from Oulu has been caught driving a vehicle without permission 44 times in a year

On Monday, a man from Oulu drove a car under the influence of drugs. The police arrested the man and confiscated the car.

To the police On Monday afternoon, a familiar man was caught driving a vehicle without a license in Ouluntie. The same man has been suspected of driving a vehicle without permission 43 times in the past year, the Oulu Police Department says.

The driver was under the influence of drugs on Monday. The man does not have a driving license.

“He has been caught driving under the influence numerous times,” says the senior constable Mikko Vuorio From the Oulu Police Department.

Some of the cases have been about drunk driving, some about gross drunk driving.

Mountain it is difficult to prevent unauthorized driving.

“You can always jump in the wheel and start driving,” he says.

However, on Monday, the head of the investigation seized the car used by the man. The car is not in the man’s name, although he is the main user of it. The police do not say whether the man has been driving the same car for a long time without permission.

According to Vuorio, the man did not cause an accident or a direct danger, but was stopped because of a driving error.