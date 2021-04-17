Saturday, April 17, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police A man died in Kokkola at the market square – clothes on fire

by admin
April 17, 2021
in World
0

According to a scandalous press release from the police, the person died of the burns he received.

Man has died in Kokkola after his clothes caught fire, police say. The incident happened at Kokkola Market Square on Saturday around eleven in the morning.

According to a scandalous press release from the police, the person died of the burns he received. According to the police, the crime is not suspected to be related to the crime.

According to the rescue service, in addition to the rescue service, first aid and the police took part in the alert task.

The police are investigating the matter as a death investigation, the related information of which is confidential material.

.
#Police #man #died #Kokkola #market #square #clothes #fire

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

PS5 the fastest-selling console in US history

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.