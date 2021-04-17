Police A man died in Kokkola at the market square – clothes on fire

According to a scandalous press release from the police, the person died of the burns he received.

Man has died in Kokkola after his clothes caught fire, police say. The incident happened at Kokkola Market Square on Saturday around eleven in the morning.

According to the police, the crime is not suspected to be related to the crime.

According to the rescue service, in addition to the rescue service, first aid and the police took part in the alert task.

The police are investigating the matter as a death investigation, the related information of which is confidential material.