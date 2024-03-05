Police | A man died in connection with a police mission in Tuusula Hyrylä

The police arrested a man who was behaving in a disruptive manner in the store. The man suddenly lost consciousness.

Man died in connection with a police mission in Tuusula's Hyrylä on Tuesday afternoon, the police say in a press release.

The patrol of the Itä-Uusimaa Police Department received a report via the emergency center about a person causing a disturbance in the store at around 4 p.m.

According to the report, the man had caused a disturbance in the store, and despite being blocked, he had gone to the store's staff premises. In addition, he had objected to the security guards present.

The police arrested the man at the scene. However, the man suddenly lost consciousness when he was being transported to the police car.

The man was resuscitated on the spot, but he died despite the resuscitation.

The investigation into the situation that led to the death has been transferred to the Helsinki Police Department.

The matter is being investigated and the course of events will be clarified for all involved. The investigation is led and the prosecutor is responsible for informing.