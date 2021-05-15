Police A man carrying a moving load was caught drunk driving three times in one day in three different places

The highest readings a man blew into a police breathalyzer in Haukiputaa, where the meter showed 3.8 per mille.

Police suspects a man from Satakunta of aggravated drunk driving three times in one day.

The man carrying the removal load was caught in three different places, the Oulu Police Department says in a press release.

Police first stopped the man in Maalahti at noon on Thursday, when he blew 2.9 per thousand readings into the breathalyzer.

The second time a man was blown up in Haukiputa on Friday after three o’clock at night. At the time, the meter showed 3.8 per mille.

The third blow in the same day took place in Kemi on Friday at noon, when breathalyzer readings showed 1.72 per mille.

Police confiscated a man’s car in Kemi.