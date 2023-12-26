Police | A man and a woman drove into a ditch – they took the car of those who stopped to help and drove into the bank

The man who was near the car that was driven out had suddenly dug out a knife and threatened his helpers with the knife.

Police received a notification from the emergency center on the night before Boxing Day, according to which two people said they had stopped by a car driven into a ditch in Rantasalmi in Etelä-Savo. The police department of Eastern Finland informs about the incident.

The informant said that he saw a man and a woman who were intoxicated near the car driven into the ditch. The informant and another person accompanying him stopped with the intention of helping those who fell into the ditch.

Suddenly, the man who was near the car that had been driven out had taken out a knife and threatened the informant and another person who was with him.

The informant and the person accompanying him had fled the scene by running, whereupon the man who threatened with a knife and the woman accompanying him had hijacked the car used by the informant and fled the scene.

To the place several police patrols arrived. After a while, the car hijacked by the woman and the man was found driven into a snowbank on a forest road nearby.

The police went to follow fresh shoe prints found at the exit site, which led to the forest.

A dog patrol from Mikkeli also arrived at the scene, and set out to track down those who had escaped from the drive-out. The dog patrol caught up with a man and a woman some distance away.

They were arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, among other things.