Police A human body was found in the water in Kuopio

June 22, 2021
Passers-by spotted the body in the water.

In Kuopio has been found in the water of the human body.

The Pohjois-Savo Rescue Department says in a statement that the body had been in the water for a long time.

Emergency center received notification after midnight. Passers-by in Jurastenlampi had noticed a body-like figure floating in the water.

The Rescue Department did not comment to STT at night on how long the body had been in the water. No issues related to the age or gender of the deceased were opened.

The police will report the matter today.

